Braxton Christopher Escobar, 5, died Jan. 1, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.