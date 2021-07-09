Ervin, Benjamin W. 1995-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Benjamin W. "Ben" Ervin died Friday, July 2, 2021, at Mosaic Life in St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict's Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom final care has been entrusted.
Ben was born Oct. 8, 1995, in St. Joseph, the son of James W. and Mona L. Siebenmorgen Ervin. He attended Atchison Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School in 2014.
Ben enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and participating in sporting activities in his spare time.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish in Atchison, Kansas.
Survivors include his parents, Jim and Mona Ervin, Atchison, Kansas; a daughter, Sophia Ervin; a brother, Lucas Ervin, Meriam, Kansas; his maternal grandmother, Rita Siebenmorgen, Atchison; also surviving are his aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Siebenmorgen and his paternal grandparents, William B. and Joan Ervin. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
