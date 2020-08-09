Mary K. "Kathy" Ernzen, 58, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

She was born Oct. 30, 1961, in Junction City, Kansas.

Kathy was a fantastic daughter, wife, and mother, who had a wonderful sense of humor.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Robert L. and Irene L. Ernzen.

Survivors include: her husband, Robert E. Ernzen; children: Alisha Monroe-Carrasco, Rachel M. Chun (Jeff), and Dominique R. "Nikki" Hoffman (Jim); grandson, Felix Carrasco; mother, Mary K. Haley-Rocks (Frank Rocks); and brothers, Charles D. and Ron D. Miller.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.