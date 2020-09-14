Ernest F. Huber, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He was born Feb.19, 1947, to the late John and Velma (Shipley) Huber in St. Joseph.

Ernest married Linda Milbourn on Oct. 16, 1970, in Easton, Missouri.

Ernest served his country honorably in the United States Army 1st Infantry Division, during the Vietnam War. After returning, he worked for St. Joseph Packaging, Kerns Construction Company, Altec and owned his own business, Huber Auto Repair.

Surviving family, of the home: his wife, Linda; children, Jason (Gloria) Huber, Hobbs, New Mexico and Sacha (Daniel) Matherly, Seminole, Texas; brothers, John and Joseph Huber; sister, Shirley Keyes; grandchildren: Claire, Noah, Madelyn, Zuzu and George; numerous nieces and nephews; and great friends, Charles and Linda Wheatley.

Preceded in death: his parents and sister, Ann Smith.

Ernest was an amazing woodworker and artist. He enjoyed playing the guitar, drawing and painting. He loved restoring classic Mustangs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

There will be a private family rosary held the day prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation or the Cathedral Open Door Food Kitchen. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.