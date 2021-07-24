Mildred "Betty" Erickson, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at a local health care facility.
She was born Feb. 26, 1925, in Pierce, Nebraska, daughter of Emma and Otto Gugat.
Betty enjoyed quilting and doing embroidery.
She was a member 1st Presbyterian Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by: husband, Robert Duane Erickson; her parents; brother, Ervin Gugat; and infant sister, Opal Gugat..
Survivors include: children: Tanya Erickson of St. Joseph, Randy Erickson of St. Joseph, Michael Erickson of Big Bear, California, Terry Leinneweber; grandchildren: Rachael Harrell, Renee Erickson, Matthew and Samuel Erickson; great-granddaughters: Bliss and Zoey Harrell and Alyce Vechiolla.
Ms. Erickson has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date, with Inurnment to follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Open Door Food Kitchen.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.