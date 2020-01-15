Erickson, James M. 1946-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - James "Jim" Milton Erickson, 73, Cameron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home.

Jim was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on July 9, 1946, to Percy and Alice Erickson.

He was retired, enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family, his horses and working with the autistic riding program for autistic children.

Jim is preceded in death by: his parents, Percy and Alice; infant daughter, Shayla Marie; two brothers, Robert and Mark.

Survivors: daughter, Kim (Darren) Martin; son, Travis (Cristina) Erickson; seven grandchildren: Jolie, Gracie, Tyler, Jenna, Arnee, Colten and Kal; the mother of his children, Marge Erickson; five sisters: Peggy Hedtke, Judy (Duane) Baumgartner, Vickie (Gordon) Thorson, Kathy (Randy) Beeler and Wendy (Russ) Wheeler.

Jim served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam.

Memorial donations: Wounded Warriors or Veterans Community Services Project.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Cameron.

Inurnment at a later date.

Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by: Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences:

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.