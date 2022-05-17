Erickson, Ethel 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

St. Joseph, Ethel "Iola" Erickson, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Ethel was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Amazonia, Missouri to Carl D. and Agnes I. (Hubbard) Erickson.

She retired from Meade Products.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Mildred "Sue" Erickson, Sarah Steele, and brothers; Sonny Erickson, Harold Erickson, husband, Clyde Pettyjohn.

Survivors: brother, Melvin Erickson and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022

At the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore Missouri.

Memorials: Ethel Erickson Memorial Fund.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

