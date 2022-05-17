Erickson, Ethel 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. May 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Joseph, Ethel "Iola" Erickson, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.Ethel was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Amazonia, Missouri to Carl D. and Agnes I. (Hubbard) Erickson.She retired from Meade Products.Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Mildred "Sue" Erickson, Sarah Steele, and brothers; Sonny Erickson, Harold Erickson, husband, Clyde Pettyjohn.Survivors: brother, Melvin Erickson and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022At the Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore Missouri.Memorials: Ethel Erickson Memorial Fund.Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ethel Erickson Mildred Erickson St. Joseph Clyde Pettyjohn Niece Nephew Parents × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 17, 2022 Late Notices, May 16, 2022 Late Notices, May 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesLafayette High School community grieves death of studentInjury sidelines judge for indefinite periodMother, five kids move into new Habitat for Humanity homeMissouri Western, North Central college near landmark agreementGarage sale shoppers are advised to steer clear of certain itemsSibling still hounded by insecurity and jealousySt. Joseph man injured in stabbing on FrederickOfficer, woman suffer injuries in Tuesday accidentPolice arrest Lathrop man who assaulted, tortured woman for two days'Fantastic president' retains student support
