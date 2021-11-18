PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. - Marilyn K. Erdman, 81, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, Plattsmouth.
Preceded: parents, Willis and Charlene (Buckminster) Taylor; husband, Leo Erdman; daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Pierce) Erdman; friend/companion, Ed Butler.
Survivors: children, Jay (Lisa) Erdman, Cameron, Missouri, Lee Ann (Larry) Boyle, Plattsmouth; grandchildren, April Ireland (Wes Thompson), Brooke (Matt) Leamer, Jayson (Caitlin) Erdman, Jacob Erdman (Madison Taylor), Taylor (Cassie) Boyle, Shelby (Michael) Williams, Jessica (Tony) Santo, Jennifer (Christopher) Roup, Tawni Meadows; 21 great- grandchildren; children, grandchildren of Ed Butler; sisters-in-law, Anna Rosenbohm, Jean Erdman; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Sheri (Doug) Lyons.
Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri.
No visitation.
Memorials: Rock Port Optimist Club for baseball.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
