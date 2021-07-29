Ensminger, John J. St. Joseph, Mo.

John J. Ensminger
John J. Ensminger, aged 76 years, passed away on the 19th day of June, this year.
John was widowed by his soulmate and wife, Re Ensminger, leaving behind his brother, Thomas Ensminger, who resides in Maine, extended family, and loving friends.
John was an accomplished writer, beloved poet, and an enthusiast for the arts. Among some of his titles are Barney's Place, and On Earth as it is in Heaven.
Before his passing, John was dedicated to his last book, a biography of his late wife, Re, titled An Amazing Woman.
John spent his career as a state social worker in Missouri, was a long time resident of Trenton, Missouri, lived his past 15 years in St. Joseph, and passed peacefully at the North Kansas City Hospital.
John's closest friends remember him fondly as an idealist, someone who always noticed the potential in all he saw.
Rest in Peace, Uncle John.
Mr. Ensminger has been creamated with Savory & Son's Funeral home, and his close friends will have a private ceremony for him on the date of his wedding anneversary. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
