Ensign, Ted R. 1928-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Ted Richard Ensign, 94, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 19, 2022. Ted was born Jan. 29, 1928, to Harry M. and Gladys (Zimmerman) Ensign in Cameron.
Ted was a 1945 graduate of Cameron High School. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He married Sue O'Connor on Jan. 28, 1950, in Plattsburg, Missouri.
Ted worked and lived on their family farm. He was a longtime custodian for Parkview Elementary School and past parts manager for Red X Motors. Ted was very involved with youth in the community. He coached American Legion baseball teams and was the clock and scoreboard keeper for football and basketball games for many years. His greatest love was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; two sisters, Evelyn Hyatt and Virginia Gossey; four brothers, Bus, Jack, Tom and Bob Ensign.
Ted is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Larry Jackson, Cameron, MO; grandsons, Luke Jackson, Cameron, Zeb and (Brandy) Jackson, Lathrop, Missouri; granddaughter, Hannah (Travis) Gardner, Kearney, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Kade and Kyle Jackson and Bowman Gardner.
Please join us for Ted's last ride thru town. Procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Clinton County Meals on Wheels, Comfort Care Hospice or No Limits P.I.G. Show.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cameron Memory Gardens Cemetery, Cameron. The family will greet friends and share memories of Ted at the Cameron Community Building, 915 N. Ashland Drive, Cameron, from 3 to 5 p.m. after the grave side.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
