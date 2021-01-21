English, Juanita 1935-2021

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Juanita Troutman English, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Juanita was born in York, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 24, 1935. Her parents were Walter M. and Velma (Christie) Troutman.

She graduated with a master's degree in Home Economics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Illinois. She taught school for a short time; and was a homemaker.

On Sept. 5, 1959, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Carbondale, Juanita was united in marriage to George William English. They were married for over 59 years before his passing.

She was an incredible seamstress and did alternations for many years for the community. For 21 years she had helped design and sew 20 to 30 costumes for the "Celebration Chorus" at Northwest Missouri State University. Juanita was the treasurer for over 38 years for Maryville Troop 75, of the Boy Scouts of America. She and her husband George organized the Maryville Ministry Center through the First Baptist Church, and were involved for over 20 years.

Juanita was a member of the "Faculty Dames" at Northwest Missouri State University, and a member of Kappa Omicron Phi sorority; a home economics organization.

Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her daughter, Sandra, in 2012; her brother, John Troutman, in 2020; and her husband, George in 2019.

She is survived by her son, Edward W. English; her brother, David (Donna) Troutman; three granddaughters, Sarah, Claire, and Grace White; and a nephew, Tony Troutman.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.

Open visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the George English Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Foundation-George English. Send to Northwest Foundation, 800 University Dr., Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.