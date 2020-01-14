CAMERON, Mo. - Stella Iona Gentry England, Cameron, passed away Jan. 12, 2020.

Iona was a caregiver for life and loved helping people.

She was a very hard-working, single mother and raised three kids on her own.

Later, she met her soul-mate, Merle, and they square danced their way into each others' hearts.

She is survived by: her spouse, Merle, of the home; children: William, Charlene and Lana; grandchildren: Morganne, Delaney and Angela; and one great-grandchild, Nathanael.

Iona has donated her body to further the medical profession.

Please join us from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton, to fondly remember an extraordinary woman. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.