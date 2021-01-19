CLINTON, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Patty" England (Komer), 75, of Clinton, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

Patty was born Aug. 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Joseph and Opal (Hamm) Komer. She graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1964. She was a member of the North East Baptist Church, Clinton. She loved the color purple and liked being called Purple Patty. She loved working with her flowers and plants. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

She is survived by: her two sons, Marlin "Lee" England, of Easton, Missouri, Terry "TJ" England (Melissa), of Independence, Missouri; and four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Timothy Komer (Irene), of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death, by her parents; her husband, Eldon L. England; and her brothers Jerome and John.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Vansant-Mills Funeral Home of Clinton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.