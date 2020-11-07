England, Kathryn 1949-2020

WATHENA, Kan. - Kathryn "Kathy" England, 71, of Wathena, Kansas, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at a hospital in St. Joseph.

Kathy was born on July 12, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Robert and Helen (Lewis) Monical. She lived most of her life in Elwood. Kathy was a graduate of Lafayette High School. She worked as an LPN for Family Medicine and Assoc. of St. Joseph and had also worked at the Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph.

She married Roger England in St. Joseph. He survives of the home.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jim Morical

Additional survivors include her daughters, Tina Dilley of Lawrence, Kansas, Kristi Franco, of Wathena; five grandchildren, Autumn Waddle, Jadyn Cline, Tony Franco, Jr., Alex Franco and Jace Landis; brother, Robert Monical of Oak Harbor, Washington.

Kathy's wishes were to cremated under the direction of the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Kathy England Memorial Fund c/o funeral home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

