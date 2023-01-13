Engemann, Esther 1930-2023 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Esther (Weber) Engemann, 92, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at The Willow in Wathena, Kansas.
Esther was born March 16, 1930, to Walter and Nora Weber. She worked at the Beaty Grocery Store in Troy for 15 years. Esther later joined the Family Business, Engemann Construction Company as bookkeeper.
She was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church. Esther was very active in her church. Later she transferred her membership to Wathena United Methodist Church.
She married Frank Engemann Aug. 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2000. Esther was also preceded by her parents; son-in-law, Mike Franken; brother, Edward Weber; sisters, Pearl Rotterman, Mary Rotterman and Betty Sigrist.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen Pickerell (Merle) and Bev Franken; son, Roger Engemann (Kay); eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Welch.
Esther was very proud of her family.
FUNERAL: Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, in Wathena.
Family will receive friends Sunday 5 to 7 p.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas, where friends may call after noon Sunday.
Memorials to either the Wathena United Methodist Church or Troy Ambulance.
Burial at the Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy, Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.