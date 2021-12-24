GOWER, Mo. - Judy D. Emmons, 76, Gower, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
She was born in St. Joseph, on Aug. 16, 1945, to Glenn and Mary (Cartmill) Hartley.
Judy married James Robert Emmons Feb. 27, 1965. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Gower Baptist Church. Judy was a homemaker and Avon Representative for over 25 years.
She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her family and friends, shopping, fishing, traveling and family dinner get togethers.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Doris Ann Guyer.
Additional survivors include: children, Jeffrey Todd Emmons (Teri), Jennifer Butcher (Darrel); grandsons: Landon Butcher, Cameron, Corbin and Cruise Emmons; sister, Carol Morris; brother, Glenn Earl Hartley (Bonnie); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Green Valley Baptist Church.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Green Valley Baptist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.