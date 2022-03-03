Beverly Emmerich, 82, St. Joseph, passed away quietly at home Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Richard and Ida Bell (Baker) Dick.
She held a variety of jobs throughout life, from working at Mead Paper Co., to scrub nurse at Sisters Hospital, to head baker at Jerre Anne Cafeteria, where she worked for many years.
Beverly enjoyed watching Westerns and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and beloved dogs, Chloe and Sammy.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Gilpin (Otto), Christine Hernandez, Michael Turner, and Ben Sharp; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ASPCA.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.