Embrey, William 1937-2020

UNION STAR, Mo. - William "Bill" Embrey, 83, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Bill was born on July 1, 1937, in Oregon, Missouri, to Everett Earl and Geneva Viola (Springs) Embrey.

Bill liked to travel and visit family and friends. He also liked to fish and color. Bill was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since 1991 and was very involved in the church. He is preceded in death by his parents; great-grandson, Eathan McKawn; and his first wife, Ruth Goodlet Embrey.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rhoda, of the home; children, Teresa Taylor of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Billy (Carmen) Embrey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mike (Peggy) Couchman of Fritch, Texas, Kim (David) Cooper of Cassville, Missouri, and Cindy Boydston of Savanah, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 33 great- grandchildren; nine great- great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Stan) Crockett of Bullshead City, Arizona, and Ann Embrey Brooks of Rockport, Missouri; brothers Richard Embrey of Tarkio, Missouri, and Bobby (Sandra) Embrey of Goodyear, Arizona; and numerous extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7 N. Carriage Dr., St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral service will be at noon, followed by interment at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, Missouri. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston. 816.386.2281. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.