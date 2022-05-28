FORTUNA, Mo. - Robert "Bobby" Embrey, 59, of Fortuna, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born June 20, 1962, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Dean Embrey. He graduated from Benton High School.
Bobby served in the U.S. Air Force. For the past 10 years he had worked at Clark Tire Company in Versailles, Missouri, as a Certified Technician. Bobby enjoyed being outdoors, especially, fishing, canoeing, boating and mushroom hunting. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks. He also enjoyed his dog and his geese.
Bobby was preceded in death by father, Dean Embrey; brother, Michael Embrey; daughter, Skylar Embrey; and sister, Paula.
Survivors include, mother, Barbara Embrey of Eldon, Missouri; children, Jenny (Darren) Embrey of St. Joseph, Chelsey (Shannon) Embrey of Tipton, Missouri, Tyler (Diane) Throckmorton of Smithton, Missouri, and Amy Embrey of St. Joseph; siblings, Dean (Charlene) Embrey, Sheri (Leroy) Banks, Jody Embrey, Mark Embrey, Ronald (Betty) Embrey of St. Joseph; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Midwest Transplant Network.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
