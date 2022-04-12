Dorrene Fern Embrey 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born June 28, 1939, in St. Joseph. Dorrene graduated from Benton High School class of 1957. She like to gamble, and go to the boat, she also liked horse racing. She was very crafty, and enjoyed tole painting. Dorrene's spontaneity, quick laugh, and charisma brought joy and laughter to all who met her.
Dorrene was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Waller, and mother, Ruth Reyolds-Voss; daughter, Kim Embrey; sister, Janice Horner; and grandson, Eric Crockett.
Survivors include her dearly loved companion Stephen Stewart; daughters, Kelli Ash and Marla (Gary Harris) Embrey of St. Joseph; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great--great grandchild; brother, Larry (Linda) Waller.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
