Caden Daniel Embrey, 15, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. He was born on Feb. 11, 2008, in St. Joseph, son of Dana Miljavac and Kyle Embrey. He was a freshman in high school. He attended elementary school at St. James Parochial and middle school at Spring Garden.
Caden was the quite the entertainer. He loved making people laugh, listening to music, fishing with Papa Mike, playing video games, playing basketball, and making TikToks. He had a strong love for fashion, especially his shoes. Caden had a heart of gold and always tried to see the best in people. His siblings meant the world to him. He looked up to his brother, Cole, and was the protector of his sisters. He couldn't wait to be "Uncle Caden". Caden never knew a stranger and had so many friends. He was so loving and caring. His favorite saying was, "Do you love me? Tell me how much you love me!" Just so you know Caden, you are so loved.
Caden was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Penny and Butch Embrey.
Survivors include his father, Kyle Embrey, and mother, Dana Miljavac; siblings: Cole Embrey, Rylan Embrey, Ryder Adams, Serenity Embrey, and Tatum Embrey; maternal grandparents, Mike and Brenda Miljavac; uncles, Clint (Andi) Miljavac, Eric Miljavac, Butchie Embrey; and aunt, Kaitlyn (Timmy) Embrey; cousins, Maddox, Myles, Myla, Madison, Teo, Portlyn, Emalynn, Amelia; unborn nephew, Tyson Cade; girlfriend and best friend, Taliyah Donahue, all of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral services and public live stream 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Grace Calvary Chapel Church, FF Highway, St. Joseph. Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Caden Embrey memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home, for online donations at www.ruppfuneral.com obituary, "donate funeral fund". As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
