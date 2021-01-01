Brandon Embray, 32, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

He was born Feb. 16, 1988, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Doyle Eugene Smith and Alma Marlene Embray.

Brandon was a customer service representative for American Family Insurance. A co-worker described him as "smart, helpful and a team member that was top-notch."

He was a member of Holsey Chapel ICM church and enjoyed playing video games.

A gentle giant, he was a loving, caring and sensitive man who took care of everyone.

He was preceded in death by: maternal grandparents, Shirley Ann Porter and Delas Embray; and paternal grandmother, Clementine Smith.

Survivors include: his mother, Alma Embray; father, Doyle Smith; stepfather, Wayne Thuston; sisters, Heather and Kamelia Hall; stepbrother, Wayne Wilson; paternal grandfather, Doyle Williams; numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and extended family.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Flowers are appreciated.

Family requests masks and social distancing.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.