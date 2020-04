Ruby Ely

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -Ruby Ely, 103, Lee's Summit, formerly of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on April 6, 2020, at a healthcare center, in Lee's Summit.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

The family will hold a private graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.