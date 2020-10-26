Elton, Betty R. 1929-2020

CRAIG, Mo. - Betty Elton was born south of Craig, to William and Adah (Brooks) Redmon on Dec. 12, 1929 and passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on Oct. 21, 2020.

She attended Kelso country school until grade five, when she transferred to the Craig school district where she graduated, in 1947.

Betty attended St. Joseph Beauty University and took a job at the Modern Beauty Shop in Mound City, Missouri, after graduation.

In Aug. of 1949, she went to work for the United Telephone Company in Craig, where she met Thomas (Bub) Elton.

They were married on Sept. 17, 1955 and started their married life in Mound City, Missouri, where they had their first child, a son, Charles (C.W.). They moved to Tarkio, Missouri in May of 1960, where they had their second child, a daughter, Renee.

While living in Tarkio, Betty worked at several local clothing stores and raised their two children.

She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and served on multiple church committees.

In Sept. of 1999, Betty and Bub moved to Trenton, Missouri, to be closer to family.

Betty continued her church service as a dedicated member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, where she was active in the United Methodist Women's Group and represented the church for many years as a delegate to the United Methodist Church's General Conference.

After Bub passed away on Jan. 24, 2001, she kept herself busy making her famous rolls for retirees' dinners and volunteering at Wright Memorial Hospital, where she served on the Spiritual Wellness Committee and assisted in the gift shop and patient admissions.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother. She will be grateful missed.

Betty is survived by: son, Charles and his wife, Kathleen who reside in Ayden, North Carolina and daughter, Renee Hull, who resides in Maryville, Missouri.

Betty is also survived by: four grandchildren; Matthew Elton, Greenville, North Carolina, Andrea (Biff) Rutherford and expected baby girl, Rutherford, Woodstock, Georgia; Bethany Hull, New York City, New York and Dane Hull, Appleton, Wisconsin; Betty also had two step-grandchildren, Eric Sjoerdsma, Wendell, North Carolina and Jenna Sjoerdsma, Mishawaka, Indiana.

Memorials: Wright Memorial Hospital, Wesley United Methodist Church, and St. Luke's Hospital COVID-19 Response Fund (online or by phone: 314-576-2345).

A private graveside service will be held on Oct. 28.

No visitation is scheduled.

Arrangements by Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.