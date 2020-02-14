Herman Lloyd Elrod, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at a local healthcare facility.

Herman was born on May 14, 1921, to the late Ocle and Nellie (Knorr) Elrod in Clarksdale, Missouri.

He was a graduate of Central High School, in St. Joseph.

In 1942, he began his honorable and distinguished service to his country in World War II, in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a aeronautical engineer where he flew on 30 missions over Germany.

Following the war he stayed in the Air Corps until it became the U.S. Air Force, in 1947.

He also served in the Korean War flying on 14 missions.

Herman remained in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement from the military, in 1963, where he had achieved the rank of master sergeant.

After his military service, He embarked on a career in facilities maintenance beginning with Townsend & Wall, and the former Missouri Methodist Hospital and finally, with Carnation Pet Foods where he retired as their purchasing agent.

Herman was known to be able to fix anything, but as a hobby, he was also known to be a meticulous woodworking craftsman and many people marveled at his work over the decades.

On Feb. 15, 1969, Herman married his wife Ernestine, in St. Joseph.

They celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include: step-granddaughters, Debbie (Scott) Young and Denise Hobbs, both of Atlanta, Georgia; three great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Elrod was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Larry O. Fisher.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment with Full Military Honors will follow the mass, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary will be recited at 2 p.m. Sunday, with the family visitation to follow until 5 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to: The St. Francis Xavier House of Bread. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.