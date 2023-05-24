Leota Ernestine (Fisher) Elrod was born on Nov. 20, 1917, near Helena, Missouri, to Ernest and Lena (Nave) Maughmer. She lived a full and healthy life and was loved deeply by all who knew her. She passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the age of 105.

Ernestine graduated from Helena High School. After school, she began to work at Townsend & Wall and was there for 16 years. She married Oscar Fisher in 1937 and raised their son, Larry, in St. Joseph. They were able to enjoy 28 years together before Oscar passed away in 1965. In 1969, Ernestine married Herman Lloyd Elrod and they celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.

