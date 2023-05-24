Leota Ernestine (Fisher) Elrod was born on Nov. 20, 1917, near Helena, Missouri, to Ernest and Lena (Nave) Maughmer. She lived a full and healthy life and was loved deeply by all who knew her. She passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the age of 105.
Ernestine graduated from Helena High School. After school, she began to work at Townsend & Wall and was there for 16 years. She married Oscar Fisher in 1937 and raised their son, Larry, in St. Joseph. They were able to enjoy 28 years together before Oscar passed away in 1965. In 1969, Ernestine married Herman Lloyd Elrod and they celebrated nearly 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.
She took great pride in her role as a wife and homemaker, creating a beautiful example of marriage, motherhood and later a wonderful grandma. She was an integral part of a big extended family and a maternal figure for many. She was kind and loving to all. She was a great cook and delighted in preparing meals for a table full of family gathered for any celebration, big or small. She was an expert quilt maker. Friends and family cherish the quilts she lovingly made specifically for them. At age 105 (and a half), she was healthy and active in her residential community and continued to walk and exercise daily. She looked forward to Sunday evenings when nieces and nephews would faithfully gather with her to play cards. Her memory was exceptional with an amazing ability to recall dates, names, and events. In her 105 years, she saw and experienced many changes, but took it all in stride and with great dignity.
Ernestine was a faithful member at St. Francis Xavier Church where she was also a member of the Altar Society. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to the St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.
She is survived by her granddaughters, Debbie (Scott) Young, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Denise Hammonds, of Willis, Texas; three great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Elrod was preceded in death by her two husbands; son, Larry Fisher; and brother, Glen Maughmer.
Finally, the family would like to thank the staff at Vintage Gardens for their loving care of Ernestine in her final years.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on May 22, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
