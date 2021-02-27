Paul Albert Ellsworth, 47, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

He was born Feb. 18, 1974, in St. Joseph, to Albert Galen and Loretta Kay (Stockwell) Ellsworth.

Paul grew up in St. Joseph and Savannah, Missouri. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Class of 1993.

He had worked as a corrections officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections. Most recently, he was kitchen manager at Culver's.

Paul was a big Chiefs fan, whether they won or lost. He also liked to play pool. He loved spending time with his boys. He went all-out for Christmas, making many of his own decorations for both inside and outside the house.

He was a fighter through two major cancers and never got down about it. Paul also was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay Guy; and grandparents, Albert and Julia Ellsworth and Paul and Chloe Stockwell; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include father and stepmother, Galen and Rosemary Ellsworth; children, Ezekiel and Ethan Ellsworth, and Elijah Steidel; granddaughter, Layla Ellsworth; sister, Jen Selecman (Sean); niece, Lilly Selecman; and step-siblings.

Farewell Services 2 p.m. Monday, Green Valley Baptist Church. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.