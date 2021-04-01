On the morning of Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with family at her side, our loving matriarch, Viola May Ellison, took her last breath.

Viola was born on July 23, 1929, in Amazonia, Missouri, to John and Viola (Parker) Sollars.

Viola married Carl Harrison Ellison on Oct. 16, 1946, after he returned from the war. She had her pick of suitors, but Carl's gorgeous smile and adorably large ears won her over. They bought a small home and started their life together. They endured triumphs and struggles, yet their love endured. They worked as a team to support others and selflessly adopted and cared for kids that needed a stable and loving home. Carl tirelessly worked several jobs to provide for his growing family. His unwavering support allowed Viola to do what she did best, be a mother. Generations of North Enders know her simply as Grandma. She was everyone's Grandma.

Raising children was Grandma's calling in life. No one was turned away. She took in humans much the same way others might take in stray cats. For her, family wasn't defined by blood, but rather by connections and love. As the proud matriarch of the tight-knit North End community, she led by example and Grandma-isms ("Quit picking your nose, Francis.") Her voice was unmistakable and immediately recognizable. She was no songstress, but her renditions of 'You are My Sunshine' and 'Rock-A-Bye Baby' while she gently rocked babies to sleep will forever be etched in our minds. Her passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of many and the world will never be the same. Grandma, your work here is done. As your tribe, we will carry on your legacy of selfless giving and tireless caring. Go be with Grandpa, he has missed you.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola, her siblings, and three of her children, Carl Raymond Ellison, Teresa Ellison and John Ellison.

She is survived and missed by her extensive family and friends; siblings, Henry Sollars, Joe (and Gayle, spouse) Sollars and Susie (Sollars) Gentry; daughters, Robin (Ellison) Rickerson, Lisa Sollars and Karen (Sollars) Whittington; grandchildren, John Ellison, Tessa (Ellison) Wilson, Elise (Ellison) Cline, Faline (Rickerson) Brimer, Ashley (Rickerson) Matthias, Max Sollars; great-grandchildren, Jake Ellison, Courtnee Ellison, Colton George, Hannah Wekamp, Jackson Power, Fynlee Wilson, Boston Cline, Truman Cline, Lincoln Cline, Harrison Brimer, Maverick Brimer, Nora Matthias, Wyatt Matthias, Camille Matthias; great-great-grandchildren, Mylah Whisenand, Journey Whisenand, Cash Ellison, Winnie Ellison, Payden George and Beau George; best friend, Marilyn Power.

Funeral Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals on the Avenue (formerly Stamey Funeral Home). Grandma has chosen to be cremated. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband at St. John's Cemetery in Amazonia, Missouri, at a later date. We ask friends and family to gather with us for a Visitation Wednesday evening, 5 to 7 p.m. at Simplify Cremations & Funerals. The family requests any donations be made to Noyes Home of St. Joseph in honor of Viola's dedication to the care of children and families.

