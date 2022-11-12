William "Bill" Lewis Ellis, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 19, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Jesse and Minnie (Brown) Ellis.

To send flowers to the family of William Lewis Ellis, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 14
Visitation
Monday, November 14, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 15
Service
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.