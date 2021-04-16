Vickie Ann (Simmons) Ellis passed away April 8, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care following a three month illness.
Vickie was born Feb. 17, 1948, in St. Joseph where she lived her entire life. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Church and a member there of a 63 Bible Study Group. Vickie was employed for 33 years at the St. Joseph State Hospital. After retirement, she worked a few years for Head Start.
Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Coy B. Simmons, Jr.
Vickie is survived by: her mother, Shirley Wheeler Simmons; sister, Connie Simmons Elder (Dallas) of Platte City; nieces, Staci Elder, Anna Elder Teale (Adam); and nephew, Nathan Elder. Survived also by great niece and nephew, Kaia and Kason Teale.
Vickie's family is planning a private family memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vickie's church: Grace Evangelical Church. Care provided by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
