Theodore "Ted" Franklin Ellis, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 27, 1931, in Darlington, Missouri, son of the late Lilly and Holt Ellis. He married Janice Sheffler, who preceded him in death. He later married Betty Parker, who also preceded him in death.
Ted was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked at Armour's and later Burlington Northern Railroad. Ted was first and foremost a family man. His love for his family was returned tenfold. He was a rock to many. He loved visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed going to casinos and shooting pool. Ted was a jack of many trades and was always willing to lend a hand.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Janice Rose Ellis, in 1986; second wife, Betty Jean Ellis, in 2018; his parents, Holt and Lily Ellis; son, William Smith; brothers, Robert, Jack, Junior, Kenneth and Donald; sisters, Leota, Elenor, Ethel and Edna.
Survivors include, children, Diana Pollard, of St. Joseph, Roger (Coleen) Ellis, of St. Joseph, Rick (Stacey) Ellis, of St. Joseph, Randy (Mary) Ellis, of Cosby, Missouri, and Ross (Amy) Ellis, of St. Joseph, Lisa Fisher, of St. Joseph, Anita Myers, of Jameson, Missouri, Wanda (John) Varner, of St. Joseph, Tom (Cindy) Smith, of St. Joseph, Kenneth (Debbie) Smith, of Springfield, Missouri, and Vickie Pankau, of St. Joseph; 22 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren, too many to name but loved all the same.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
