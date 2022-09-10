Theodore "Ted" Franklin Ellis, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at his home. He was born May 27, 1931, in Darlington, Missouri, son of the late Lilly and Holt Ellis. He married Janice Sheffler, who preceded him in death. He later married Betty Parker, who also preceded him in death.

Ted was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked at Armour's and later Burlington Northern Railroad. Ted was first and foremost a family man. His love for his family was returned tenfold. He was a rock to many. He loved visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed going to casinos and shooting pool. Ted was a jack of many trades and was always willing to lend a hand.

