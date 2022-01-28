Ellis, Max E. 1944-2022 Stanberry, Mo.

STANBERRY, Mo. - Max E. Ellis, 77, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1944, at home in Ford City, Missouri, the son of Albert Dale and Irene (Evans) Ellis.
On June 28, 1967, he married Judy Kay Morriss in Guilford, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Max graduated from Stanberry R-II in 1963. He was the school bus manager for Jarnick Buses from 1983 to 2016, retiring after 33 years. He also worked as a farmer and for Mead Paper Products. Max was a member of the Stanberry First Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl Dale and Stephen Ellis; sisters, Peggy Smith and Carolyn Conover; brothers-in-law, Vondale Smith and Marvin Conover and a grandson, Bryson Eldon Ellis.
In addition to his wife, Max is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Martin) Weatherd, Jennifer (David) Peak, Carrie (LeeRoy) Fanning; son, Max Jason (Jodi) Ellis; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy (Everett) Henderson; brother, Jerry (Glenda) Ellis; sister-in-law, Phyllis Ellis and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the First Christian Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Stanberry in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
