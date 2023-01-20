HELENA, Mo. - Marilyn Kay Ellis, 79, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
She was born Oct. 9, 1943, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Merle and Mary Katherine (Sisk) Hilsenbeck. She married Larry Ellis on Sept. 27, 1963.
Marilyn owned and operated her beauty salon in her home from 1964 until her retirement in 2020. Marilyn loved to laugh and have fun with her family and friends. She loved her kids, grandkids, and great- grandkids. She enjoyed reading books and going to the boat.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Ellis; daughter, Dana (Todd) Campbell, Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Robbie (Ginger) Ellis, St. Joseph; sisters, Linda Howard, of Maysville, Missouri, and Donna Harrison, of Helena; grandchildren, Bryson (Kylie) Ellis, Jessica (Mike) Foster, and Tegan Ellis; great-grandchildren, Braylon and Krayton Ellis, Avery and Harlee Foster, Tanner Ellis Martin and Ember Penley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Terry Proffit.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Helena Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
