Linda (Wattenbarger) Ellis, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020, in a Kansas City hospital.

She was born Dec. 29, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Juanita and Claude Wattenbarger.

She married the love of her life, Rev. Charles Ellis; he survives of the home.

She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at American Family Insurance. She also owned a daycare and was a homemaker.

She loved cooking, singing, her church and her family.

Linda was preceded in death by: her parents; daughters, Misty Lea Cline and Cynthia Pribil.

Survivors include: husband, Rev. Charles "Chuck" Ellis; son, Chuck (Milissa) Ellis III, Ogalala, Nebraska; daughter, Melissa (James) Welter, St. Joseph; grandsons: Dustin Ellis, Mike (Alisha) Ellis and Kristopher Ellis; granddaughters, Samantha (Joe) Brenner and Kylea Ellis; three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial services for famly and public livestream following at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.