Ellis, John W. 1941-2022 Tulsa, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. - John "Red" William Ellis, of Tulsa, passed peacefully on Aug. 13, 2022.
He was born Feb. 26, 1941, to Charles William Ellis and Marjorie Mae Harper in Highland, Kansas, where he graduated from Highland High School. He also attended Highland Junior College, with focus in Mechanical Engineering and earned a Drafting Technology Certificate from Kansas State College of Pittsburg, Kansas, in 1964.
After he finished his education he was employed by Farmland Coop Refinery in Phillipsburg, Kansas, where he worked as a pipeline draftsman. He spent 42 years in the oil and gas industry, including the following employers: Farmland Coop Refinery, William Brothers Engineering, Agrico Chemical, John Brown/Davy McKee, Resource Science Center and Dynegy. He was deeply dedicated to his occupation and truly enjoyed it, before retiring in 2006.
On June 28, 1964, he was joined in marriage to Donna Lee Hartman from Leona, Kansas. They were married for 58 years, until his death. They started their married life in Phillipsburg and in 1973, moved to Tulsa.
He was preceded in death by his aforementioned parents and his grandparents, John Harley Ellis and wife, Grace.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Donna; and precious sons: Charles and wife, Melanie, Brian and wife, Rachel and Mark and wife, Sherrie: as well as eight grandchildren: Jordan and husband, Ryan, Wyatt and fiance, Hannah, Dawson, Parker, Mollie, Sydney, Dylan and Lauren; and three great-grandchildren: Lilliann, Grayson and Harley. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family very much.
His hobbies included: model trains, classic cars, water skiing, boating, hunting, fishing and arrowhead hunting. John also enjoyed playing dominoes, cards, shooting pool and coin collecting. In addition to numerous camping trips with his sons, he also coached their soccer and baseball teams. John also owned farm ground that he had a great interest in, much of which was passed to him by his father and grandmother. Dogs were his favorite pet and he had many over the years, including Junior, Brucie and several named Mitzie. 50's rock and roll music was his favorite. He was a fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and enjoyed watching drag racing, especially driver John Force. He was also a huge supporter of Donald Trump. Other talents included remodeling bathrooms and kitchens. He spent many hours in wood working building tables, shelves, desks and water beds.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Boy Scout Troop both in Highland, Kansas.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, from at Moore Funeral Home at the Southlawn Chapel located at 9350 East 51st Street Tulsa, OK 74145.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Highland, Kansas.
Private family burial will be at the Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to donate to the Highland Community College, in memory of his life and may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, 66035.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, which is also the livestreaming site. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
