Gregory John Ellis, 60, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph on Nov. 11, 1960, to Richard and Donna (Johnson) Ellis.

Gregory married Pat Reeves May of 1997. She preceded him in death July of 2019.

He enjoyed bowling, playing pool, fishing, motorcycles and collecting Native American arts. Gregory loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wilfred and Ethel Ellis, Earl and Marie Johnson, John and Pearl Poe and niece, Jensen Ellis.

Survivors include: children: Sariena Ellis, Laura Williams, Brian Smoot (Kristie); grandchildren: Faith, John, Charlie, Jarrid; parents, Richard and Donna Ellis; siblings: Jeffrey R. Ellis (Ellen), Janet Drews (Mark), Cindy Gasper (Dennis); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his beloved parrot, Daffy; and extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated, but those wishing to make a donation the family requests donations be made to Friends of The Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.