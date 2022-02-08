Effie Sylvia Ellis, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born June 23, 1952, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Helen and Edward Wilson. She worked at the St. Joseph School District as a custodian and retired after 32 years of service.
Effie enjoyed playing the organ and singing in church, she liked to do crafts for weddings and anniversaries. She was a member of the Apostolic Unity Church.
Effie was preceded in death by husband, John Charles Ellis; her parents; son, Dana Ellis; grandson, Dakota Elledge; brother, Sonny Wilson; sisters, Linda Parker and Wilma Cooper.
Survivors include sons, Alvan (Debbie) Ellis, William "Bill" (Diane) Ellis, Boise, Idaho, Randy (Jeanette) Ellis, and LeRoy Ellis (Alyssa Irvin); sister, Mary Allen; former daughter-in-law, Mary Ellis; grandchildren, Sarah (Gavin), Jennifer, Charlie (Megan), Nicolas (Tylie), Nathaniel (Courtney) Helen, Bailey, Shannon, and Patricia; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Jakob, Evan, Lidiya, Jude, Schayla, Eli, Kaytlyn, Asher, Wyatt, and Leia,
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Jeff Hurt officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
