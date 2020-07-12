ORRICK, Mo. - Delores Marie Ellis, 69, of Orrick, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Delores was born on Dec. 26, 1950, in Orrick, the daughter of Avil Jacob and Betty Marie (Farris) Heitman.

She was united in marriage to Norman "Norm" Ellis of Orrick on Nov.20, 1987; he survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two daughters, Amy J. (Chris) Hershberger of Parkville, Missouri and Michelle Craig of Orrick; six grandchildren: Spencer Chillis, Olivia Hershberger, Kaitlyn Rowan, Chloe Craig, Layne Craig and Landon Craig; two brothers, Orville "Gene" Heitman of Lexington, Missouri, and Michael Heitman of Orrick; and sister, Alesia (Mark) Sullard of Richmond, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Pat Heitman and Daniel Jacob Heitman.

Delores lived most of her life in the Orrick area.

She was a housewife and homemaker.

Delores worked earlier in her life for Price Candy and American Wilcon, in Orrick.

She was an avid animal lover and especially enjoyed riding horses.

Delores enjoyed flowers.

She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

They can be left at or mailed to: Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Visitation with funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., with services to follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Cravens Cemetery.

Ceremonies entrusted to Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond.

Please remember to share your memories of Delores with the family by visiting: www.thurmanfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.