Ellis, Carl G. 1945-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Carl Gene Ellis, 75, Stanberry, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at an Albany, Missouri hospital.

Survivors include: his wife, Emily; children: Keith (Tonia) Ellis, Wesley (Angie) Ellis, Travis (Courtney) Ellis, Tanya (Mike) Bartlett and Jennifer (Randy) Widener; grandchildren: Adam Sherrill, Dustin (Sabrina) Ellis, Sarah (Jordan) Newman, Harlee Ellis, Shelby (Brad) Chandler, Sidney (Garrett) Stevenson, Rilee Ellis, Cole Ellis, Brooklyn Ellis, Jocelyn Bartlett (Charlie Appley), Jenice (Colton) Holtman, Landon Houghton, Nicholas Hulet, Kendall Hulet and Kaylee Widener; sister, Mary Bubb; sisters and brothers-in-law: Aleene Ellis, Bob and Wanda Pickerel and Kenneth Popplewell.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Pattonsburg, Missouri.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Bethel Cemetery and/or Stanberry First Baptist Church in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.