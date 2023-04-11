Elliott, Elaine E. 1937-2023 Newton, Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa - Elaine Ellen Elliott, of Newton, Iowa, peacefully went to be with our Heavenly Father on April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 16, 1937, to Fredrick and Mildred (Bleich) Donovan, in St. Joseph. Elaine graduated from Northwest Missouri State College with a degree in Elementary Education in 1959. She taught second graded in Galva, Iowa.
Elaine married Charles Elliott in 1959 and they had three children, Donovan Scott, Christopher Claude, and Maxie Jane. After the children were in school, she worked many years in the business office of Skiff Medical Center, in Newton, rising to the position of supervisor. Upon retirement, she worked part-time as a house supervisor for Progress Industries.
First Lutheran Church, home, family and her yard and garden were the center of her life. She and Charles loved to travel, went to many wonderful places, visited all 50 states, Mexico and Canada, enjoying retgirement and the love of one another. Elaine also loved and cherished being a grandmother.
She and Charles have enjoyed living at Newton Village since 2017. The family is grateful for the loving care she received from both the Garden View at Park Centger, and in the Care Facility at the Village.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Elaine Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Newton Village Chapel with Pastor Dan Jordanb officiating.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; son, Christopher; and brother, Fredrick Donovan.
Those left to remember her are her husband, Charles; son, Donovan Elliott (Kathy); daughter, Maxie Schmidt (Hank); four granddaughter and their spouses; six delightful great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Eleanor Donovan; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Cathy Elliott; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established for Elaine. She had several passionate causes. Contributions may be sent to: Charles Elliott, 110 N 5th Ave West Apt. 113, Newton, IA 50208. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.