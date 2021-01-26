Elliot, Cathryn 1923-2021

Cathryn L. Elliott, 97 passed away Jan. 24, 2021 at her St. Joseph home.

Born in Huntsville, Missouri, she married Robert Elliott in 1945. They operated the Elliott Feed store in Oregon, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Elliott; and brothers, Harold, William, Paul, Don, Earl and Carl Timmons.

Cathryn is survived by: her daughters, Evelyn Smith and Betty Penland, both of Oregon; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Oregon.

Memorials may be directed to the Mosaic Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.