EASTON, Mo. - Twila Ellington, 66, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, April 7, 2022.
She was born on July 3, 1955, to David Eugene and Crystal Irene (Gleaves) Heinrichs in St. Joseph. Twila grew up in Easton and graduated from East Buchanan High School.
On July 18, 1980, Twila was united in marriage to Jerry Ellington, he preceded her in death.
Twila is survived by her daughter, Irene Ueligger (Tiffany); son, Eugene Welsh; grandchildren, Deanna Scofield (Brandon Hays) and Brandon and Chance Ellington; mother, Crystal Heinrichs; brothers, Dale, Gary, and Guy Heinrichs; several great-grandchildren including, Conner Christopher, Gavin Christopher, and Lizzie Hays; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery, Smithville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
