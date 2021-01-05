Kenneth W. Elkins, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

He was born July 10, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Dale and Margaret (Harris) Elkins.

Kenneth enjoyed tennis, cooking, and his family and friends. He had a family of the most wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include sisters, Shelley Elkins, North Richland Hills, Texas, Traci Campbell, St. Joseph; mother, Margaret Elkins, St. Joseph; brother, Edward Elkins, St. Joseph; nieces and nephews.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.