Robert "Bob" Elder, 85, Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Bob is survived by his wonderful wife, Barbara, of 68 years; sons, Bradley and Douglas; grandchildren, Andrew and Lauren; and brothers, Raymond and John Elder.

Bob was a loving father, husband, and grandfather. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and served during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, he joined Carpenters Local 110 and worked for Lawhon Construction for many years.

He loved sports, especially coaching boys baseball for a decade in Eagles League. When he retired, Bob cherished investing quality time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Irene; brothers, J.R. and Donald; and sister, Jo-Ann.

Flowers are welcome, or we are remembering Robert with a contribution to the Noyes Home for Children in his memory.

Simple Farewell 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.