Elbert, Richard K. 1947-2021 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Richard Kent Elbert, 74, of Springfield, Missouri, passed from this life Oct. 26, 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1947, in McPherson, Kansas, to Paul and Blanch (Rodelander) Elbert. Richard graduated from McPherson High School, in McPherson, and Salt City Business College in Hutchinson, Kansas. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
During his career, Richard worked for Rainbo Bread/Colonial Bakery and later for C-2 Projects/Ewing Signal Construction. Richard was a member of the VFW and Henderson No 477 AF and AM.
He was an excellent player at baseball, basketball, and bowling. He enjoyed fishing, camping, tournament fishing, mentoring youth fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. Above all his talents, Richard was an exceptional husband, loving father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dustin Elbert; and three grandsons, Weston Elbert, Jaymie Elo, and J.R. McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Fry) Elbert of the home; sons, Troy Elbert and wife, Chrissy; Chad Frasher, Tony Frasher and wife, Kerry, all of St. Joseph; daughters, Chelsie Fowler and husband, Gabe of Turon, Kansas, Tara Hood and husband, Jim of St. Joseph; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Bruce Elbert and wife, Marlys of McPherson; nieces and nephews; his furbaby, Mandy, and many friends.
Graveside services with full military honors will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5005 Frederick Ave, in St Joseph.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or charity of donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
