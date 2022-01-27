Cheryl Ann Eisenhauer, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
She was born Jan. 14, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Clarence and Frances (Taylor) Stewart Jr.
Cheryl enjoyed reading, watching the KC Chiefs football games, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was full of life and always there with a helping hand no matter what.
She was preceded in death by grandchildren, Serinty Orr, Christian Stains; great-grandchild, Baby Duncan; parents; and brother, Steven Stewart.
Survivors include children, Tony Rader, Chad Rader, Brandy Rader, Kristal Throckmorton, Damien Erickson, Dawn Stains, Steven Stains, Ricky Throckmorton, David Throckmorton; grandchildren, Samantha Kumm, Shania and Brian Jones, Kylee Rader, Zachary Rader, Natalie McGehee, Tayler Williams, Francis Rader, Damien Erickson Jr., Dillon Erickson, Paycence Dawson, Trinity Orr, Passion Orr, Kaydence Throckmorton, Jaron Throckmorton, Rayden Throckmorton, Colton Ellis, Tyson Throckmorton, Noah Throckmorton, Kaiden Throckmorton, Chad Rader Jr., Braden Rader, Lane Rader, Chase Cardwell, Mythias Throckmorton; great-grandchildren, Lakin Jones, Addison Jones, Octavia Cardwell, Bellamy Cardwell, Jasper Cardwell, Landon Williams, RyeLynn Williams, Dasan Williams, Alice Erickson, Grayson Erickson; brother, David Stewart (Wanda).
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
