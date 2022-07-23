Mary Lee Farris was born Feb. 20, 1918, in the midst of the Spanish Influenza epidemic and went to meet her Lord on April 23, 2020, in the middle of Covid-19 Pandemic.
Mary Lee was the youngest child of John Martin Eisenbarger and Ada Van Hoozer Eisenbarger and lived her childhood on a farm near Martinsville, Missouri, within a mile of where her parents were raised.
After graduation from Martinsville High School, she attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she majored in Business and English and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma. She taught at Mid Buchanan High School for most of her teaching career with stints at Laclede and North Platte High School.
In July of 1942, she married Edwin "Dump" Farris and two weeks later, he was drafted. They lived in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where Dump was stationed before returning to farm at Faucett, Missouri.
Mary Lee was preceded in death by: her parents; and step-father, Ira Bird Williams; husband, Edwin F. Farris; grandson, Royce Edwin Goforth; brothers and sisters-in-law: A.J. (Jessie), Vodra (Delyn) and Leland (LaVesta) Eisenbarger; nephew, A.J., Jr.; nieces, Carolyn, Edra, Dorla; and brothers-in-law, Gennie (Smokey) and Fred Marion (Dorothy) Farris.
She is survived by: her daughter, Laurel Lee (Carroll) Goforth; and son, Lyle Edwin; grandsons, Sean (Melissa) Farris and Zane Goforth; great-grandchildren: Amelia, Jacob and Bennett; and nieces and nephews: LaRue Joy, Fred, Michael, Sandy, Nita Lee, Fred William, Edwin Eugene and Ocena.
Mary Lee was baptized a Methodist at the Brooklyn Falls and was active at Faucett Christian Church, where she taught Sunday School and later adopted First Lutheran as her church.
She was active in the Eugene Field Chapter of ABWA, Faucett Lioness, CWF and Democratic politics.
In retirement she enjoyed gardening, traveling, babysitting her grandchildren, church activities, puzzles and chasing the cattle around the farm.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, First Lutheran Church, 302 South 10th Street, St. Joseph.
The family will gather with friends immediately following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the scholarship fund that has been established in her name, Mary Lee Eisenbarger Farris Scholarship, c/o NWMSU Foundation, 800 University Drive, Maryville, Missouri 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.