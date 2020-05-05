Eiman, William K. 1930-2020

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -William Karl "Bill" Eiman, 89, of Fort Collins, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Bill was born on Sept. 2, 1930, in St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bertha and Louis Eiman; siblings: Louis Jr., Donald Eiman and Mrs. Arlene Kemp; and the mother of his children, Shirley L. (Kieser) Eiman.

He is survived by: his wife, Dorothy (Abbey) Eiman; his children: Stephen (Barbara) Eiman, Susan (Tim) Stroh and Brenda (Todd) Wickstrom; his stepchildren: Dr. Kris (Scott) Saucke, Dr. David (Suzanne) Abbey, Kathy (Dennis) Moddelmog, Jim Abbey and Dr. Nicholas (fiance, Kate) Abbey, all of Colorado; 11 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Joyce Hansen and Mrs. Suzanne Eiman, of St. Joseph; nephew, Jan (Nita) Kieser, of Phoeniz, Arizona; and Ms. Karen Keller, of St. Joseph.

Bill grew up on a dairy farm near St Joseph. He and his siblings attended a one room school, Frogge school. He graduated from Central High School in St Joseph, in 1948, and from the University of Missouri at Columbia, in 1952.

Bill served in the US Air Force in San Antonio, Texas and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

A private family funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Resthaven Funeral Home, in Fort Collins.

The graveside service will be livestreamed, please visit Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens' Facebook page to virtually be present for the service. (https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenFuneral/?eid=ARCbeS35qZoegxd6uCpdmb64jeoWb6Ul4k9T4Npk6waUmyLVCAIzaCM6HBg9F-h_JsYaD5sMTzn62Sma)

The family would like to thank the staff at Lemay Avenue Health and Rehab, for the loving care they gave our husband, father and grandfather over the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80525, or online at pathways-care.org/ways-to-give, or to First United Methodist Church, 1005 Stover Rd., Fort Collins, CO 80524, for music for the choir. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.