Eiberger, Gerald L. 1933-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Gerald L. Eiberger, 88, King City, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at a Liberty, Missouri hospital.
Gerald is survived by: his wife, Georgia, of the home; children: Karen (Jody) Barker, Kansas City, Missouri, David (Janna) Eiberger, Donald (Anna) Eiberger, Dale (Amy) Eiberger, Dean Eiberger and Daniel (Mallory) Eiberger, all of King City; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren: Steven, Elizabeth, Ashton, Andrew, Marcia, Emily, Adam, Cynthia, Dallas, Danika, Daphne, Leah, and Laney, Harper, Caden, Clara, Reese, Oliver, Ava, Leyton, Cole and Calvin; brother, Bernard (Carrie); and sister, Marjorie (Leo) Derks.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Ford City, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Burial with Military Rites will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ford City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and/or St. Patrick's Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
