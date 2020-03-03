SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Rodney Ehnen, 85 of Smithville, passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Sue; sons, Russ (Janet) Ehnen and Mark (Lori) Ehnen; sisters, Roann (Billy Ray) Beavers and Gladys (Jim) Cunningham; brother, Robert Ehnen; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Visitation: one-hour prior to the service.
Burial: Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.
Donations: Smithville United Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.